Sofi Wealth LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

