Weinberger Asset Management Inc Sells 467 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.8% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

