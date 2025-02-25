UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,012,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UNH opened at $461.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

