Weinberger Asset Management Inc Has $33.51 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.0% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,731,000 after acquiring an additional 274,055 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

