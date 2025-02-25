Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $48,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at $109,893,761.25. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,713,745 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $186.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $192.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

