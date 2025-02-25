Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

