BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $239.07 and a one year high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

