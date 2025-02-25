TruNorth Capital Management LLC Buys 29,522 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 15.7% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

