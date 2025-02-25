Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,690,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
