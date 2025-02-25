V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.05, but opened at $45.04. V2X shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 56,021 shares traded.

The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.19. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in V2X by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of V2X by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of V2X by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

