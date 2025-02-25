Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $10.49. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 4,093,798 shares.

The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.99). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTDR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 182,110 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

