IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

