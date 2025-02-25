Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 119,381 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.