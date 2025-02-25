Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.