NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.700-2.700 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

