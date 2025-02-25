Synergy Financial Group LTD Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Synergy Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 4.6% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.