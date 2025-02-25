Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

2/20/2025 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $465.00 to $467.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $10.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.30. 1,190,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $390.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

