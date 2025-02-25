Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $200.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.37. 84,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $145.50 and a one year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,104,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after buying an additional 261,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $208,519,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

