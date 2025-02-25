Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 8,247 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $59,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $46,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,042.20. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $164,870.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,465.20. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,361 shares of company stock worth $13,983,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $272.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $186.94 and a one year high of $275.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.