89,018 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.6 %

LULU stock opened at $368.22 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.