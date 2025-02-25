Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $533.17 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

