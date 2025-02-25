EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 440 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $626.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $612.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $381.42 and a one year high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

