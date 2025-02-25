Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,773,422 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,239,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.