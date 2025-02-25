Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,053,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 571,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
