Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Sofi Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $238.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average of $241.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

