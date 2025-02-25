Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $455.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

