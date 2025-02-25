Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 931,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

