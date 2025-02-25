Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 12,203 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 477.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

