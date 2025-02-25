SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

