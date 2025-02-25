Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

