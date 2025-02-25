Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $556,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.00, for a total value of $1,010,724.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,016. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,909 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $926.32 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.62 and a 200-day moving average of $980.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

