BankPlus Trust Department Makes New $86,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
