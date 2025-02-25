DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15, RTT News reports. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOCN traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 2,380,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,573.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.