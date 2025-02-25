Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NVCT stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $79,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,612,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,276,400. The trade was a 0.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 261,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,825 over the last ninety days. 35.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

