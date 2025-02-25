JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JOYY Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.28. JOYY has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JOYY

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 45.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in JOYY by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 476,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JOYY by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.