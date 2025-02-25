JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
JOYY Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.28. JOYY has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $51.99.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.
