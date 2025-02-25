Stack Financial Management Inc Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 729,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

