CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $328.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

