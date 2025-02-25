Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

