FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

