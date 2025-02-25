Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 92,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

