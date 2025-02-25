Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

WMB opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 72,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

