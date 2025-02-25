Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.350-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.51. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.02). Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.85.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

