Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $2,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

