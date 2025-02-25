Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 4,578 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

