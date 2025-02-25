CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,616,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 439,887 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,587,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

