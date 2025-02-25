Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 1,924 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average is $222.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

