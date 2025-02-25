Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 1,390 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $122.48 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

