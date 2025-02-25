TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

BLD opened at $301.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $297.05 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $361.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

