Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,226,000 after buying an additional 960,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,183,000 after acquiring an additional 753,859 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,221,000 after acquiring an additional 402,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,588,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.