National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 24.65%. On average, analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.